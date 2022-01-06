I Can’t Release Nnamdi Kanu, He Should Defend Himself In Court: Buhari

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
No Possibility Of Political Solution In Nnamdi Kanu’s Case, Says Buhari
Kanu

In the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, President Muhammadu Buhari has ruled out the idea of a political solution.

The president made the remark during a Channels Television interview on Wednesday.

Commenting on the trial of the IPOB leader during the interview, the president said: “There’s one institution I would not dare interfere with — that is the judiciary.

“Kanu’s case is with the judiciary. But what I wonder is when Kanu was in Europe abusing this administration, I never thought he would voluntarily come and defend himself on the accusations.

“So we are giving Kanu an opportunity to defend himself in our system, not to be abusing us from Europe as if he was not a Nigerian. Let him come here and criticise us here.

“His case is with the judiciary, let him be listened to.”

Asked if there was a possibility of a political situation to his case, Buhari replied: “There’s no possibility of a political solution.

“If he behaves himself, all well and good. But you can’t go to a foreign country and keep sending incorrect security and economic problems against your country — and think he will never account for what he has been doing… let him account for what he has been doing.”

