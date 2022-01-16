I Can’t Wait To Be In My Husband’s House: Bobrisky

Controversial Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, can’t stop gushing about the Yoruba stew he created.

Bobrisky, the internet sensation who just had a falling out with his closest friend, rushed to Instagram to show off the incredibly delicious stew he prepared.

Bobrisky said in his caption that he can’t wait to go to his husband’s place and enjoy himself with him.

“Can’t wait to be in my husband house, dis is how expensive ur pot of soup should be, girls treat the man that f**k you well, ” Bobrisky wrote.

See post below: