I Didn’t Endorse Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition, Says Momodu

Ovation magazine publisher and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dele Momodu, has taken a swipe at those he described as media handlers of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for passing off an article he wrote about him in 2019 as an endorsement of his 2023 presidential ambition.

The article written by Momodu on October 26, 2019, argued that Tinubu was eminently qualified to contest the presidency.

The article reads in part, “If you ask me if he is a saint, I will say no. None of us is. Not even Buhari. Not you, not me. Nations are not governed by saints but by performers.”

Tinubu on Monday confirmed the speculation that he wanted to contest the presidency in 2023 when he said he declared his intention to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some concocted statements credited to notable individuals had surfaced online since Tinubu’s declaration.

Momodu described himself as the latest victim of the handlers.

He wrote on his Instagram page on Saturday that though he didn’t know who the media handlers of Tinubu were, but he could reasonably confirm that they had been ‘fumbling too much by being so cheap, unimaginative, and jejune in their campaigns.’’

He wondered if they were not ashamed that several people had publicly denied endorsing Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election because of the ‘unfortunate desperation to sell him as the only APC candidate in 2023.’’