I Don’t See Banditry Ending Soon In Zamfara, Says Matawalle

Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle has stated that there is no immediate end in sight for banditry in his state.

Matawalle spoke with state house correspondents on Monday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He stated that the president has assured him that the federal government will strengthen security activities that will bring about changes in Zamfara.

“So you see with the kind of people we have in Zamfara state, I don’t think this issue of banditry will end very soon because, already, some people are behind it. Some people are using it,” he said.

“And all they need is at least to show Nigerians that both the federal and Zamfara state governments are not serious on the issue of insecurity, despite the fact that some of them are involved in the crisis of this insecurity. But we’re doing our best.

“So, I briefed Mr. President on what happened and the next action that we should take and the government is doing everything possible to make sure that we bring sanity in the state.

“And I assure people that we have all it takes to fight these people and he has motivated me and when we go back on Wednesday, the people will see changes between now and Wednesday because I know what we discussed and I know what is going to happen within this period.”