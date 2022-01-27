I Don’t Want To See His Face – Man Tells Suya Seller Who Tried To Wrap His Meat With Newspaper Bearing Tinubu’s Face (Video)

A video has captured the moment a customer warned a suya seller not to wrap his meat with a newspaper bearing Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s face.

In the video, the man who was at the table of the Suya seller was seen searching seriously for other newspapers which didn’t have the faces of either Tinubu or Buhari on them.

He repeatedly affirmed that he doesn’t want to see the faces of the duo on his Suya.

The lad finally opted for a newspaper on COVID-19 while acknowledging that he would rather accept newspapers on ailments such as Malaria, Typhoid and COVID rather than those about Tinubu or the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.



Watch The Video Below: