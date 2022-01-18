I Don’t Want To See Nnamdi Kanu In These Clothes Again – Judge Warns DSS

Operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS have been given a serious warning by Binta Nyako, judge of the Abuja Federal High Court concerning Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The judge said she doesn’t want to see Kanu in the same clothes he has been wearing since his arrest last year.

She ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to change his clothes.

Previously, Nyako had directed the DSS to allow the IPOB leader to have a bath whenever he wants to, change his clothes, eat properly and practice his faith.

However, at the court session on Tuesday, Mike Ozekhome, Kanu’s lead counsel, complained that his client is still being subjected to poor treatment in DSS custody.

He said Kanu is still being kept in solitary confinement and that any other detainee who greets him is also kept in solitary confinement.

Shortly before adjourning the matter, Nyako reminded the defendant that a detention facility is not a five-star hotel.

However, she reiterated her previous order that the IPOB leader should be allowed the maximum comfort possible, including changing his Fendi outfit with which he was brought back into the country in June 2021.

“I don’t want to see him in these clothes again. This one is almost off-white. Also, make sure that you allow him to exercise,” Nyako added.