I dropped out of school to focus on music — Portable

Habeeb Okokiola popularly known as Portable has reveled the reason he dropped out of school.

Portable, who became the rave of the moment in December, disclosed that he left school to focus on his music career because music is a money-making machine.

He recently had an interview with Jahbless on his podcast, Jahbless Original Intelligence, where he said that he knew right from the start how much wealth music could give him so he faced it full time.

The controversial artist said, “Music brings money and is a fast money-making machine.

“If you sing you must have money unless you’re not good at it, if you’re a musician, you must be rich. I observed that I make a lot of money whenever I sing.”

The Zazu singer in addition said that before his fame in December, he met some people who killed his career with ‘over-packaging’.

“You know if they don wicked you severally. So I brought the whole craziness into the music industry.

“Even if you want to do business with someone who rips you off, make sure you let them know that you are aware of the kind of person they are but you still want to do business but they should also be mindful that you are not weak,” he said.

“They know say I sabi sing but they did not open the door. I have met a lot of people that said I’m good but it all ended there. They will sign you and keep you in a room, even when you meet influential people who intend to sponsor you but they will kill your career with over-packaging.”

