“I Had A Dream Where I Was Winning Souls For God And Healing People” –Mercy Eke Reveals

Mercy Eke Shares Her Dream Of Winning Souls To Her Fans

The reality TV star revealed that she had a dream about winning souls for God and curing people.

On Saturday, the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper dem’ edition winner said this on her Snapchat story.

She prayed to God for extra strength on the eighth day of the year, noting that she had not lied or consumed alcohol.

She also claimed to have had a dream in which she was preaching and winning souls.

The BBNaija star wrote;

“Day 8: No alcohol, no lies, no sin, no party. God, I need more strength to keep going but outside is already calling my name.

I want to be different this year. I had a dream where I was winning souls for God(I was preaching and healing people)”

