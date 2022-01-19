I Have Met Davido Several Times In Parties But Did Not Say Hi To Him Because I Was Shy: Bobrisky

Bobrisky has taken to his social media to reveal that he has always had the opportunity to talk to Davido but he is always shy.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, the cross dresser stated that she has met him in several parties, clubs and he didn’t say hi to him cos he was shy.

READ ALSO: I’m Happy Bobrisky Was Bashed Over Oba Of Benin Comment: Femi Branch

Bobrisky said in the whole of Africa, Davido has the best personality ever as he is too kind to people.

He said: “ Have met him several times parties, club and I didn’t say hi to him cos i was shy lol, In the whole of Africa yeah David has d best personality ever !!!! He is too kind to people. Normally I won’t post dis but I just wanna appreciate him and nothing more. Appreciate people when they are still alive ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

See post below: