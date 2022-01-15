I Have Two Sons From Different Mothers: Singer Portable

Singer Portable in a recent interview has opened up about his private life.

The Zazu crooner revealed that he has two sons from different mothers.

During an interview with Jahbless Original Intelligence, Portable spoke about his private life.

He said he has many girlfriends professing love for him because of his new-found fame.

He added that he has a girlfriend he really loves and wants to marry but she is now “misbehaving” because of his new “glory”.

He said: “I have two boys, strong mafians.”

When asked about the mother of the children, he revealed that his sons are from different mothers.

He, however, declined to answer when he asked about their whereabouts.

He also spoke about how much he suffered before his rise to stardom.

