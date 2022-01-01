I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo)

A young kidnapper has confessed that he leart how to kidnap schoolchildren by watching movies of popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael.

According to Vanguard, 23-year-old man, Ayobamidele Kudus Ayodele, who allegedly specialised in abducting schoolchildren for ransom made the confession to the police following his arrest.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team in an operation led by Tunji Disu.

Disu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, heads the FIRT.

Ayodele was arrested after kidnapping a six-year-old pupil of Remson Group of schools in Ojo Alaba area of Lagos State.

Ayodele held the child captive for four days and wouldn’t allow him to go until his parents coughed up N550,000.

After his arrest, he claimed it was his first kidnap and also to have perfected the skill of kidnapping schoolchildren by watching movies that featured Michael.

His words: “I’m very intelligent and I did very well as a science student.

“Unfortunately, life became so hard that my family had to move into a village in Mowe, Ogun State, where we could get affordable accommodation.

“I started by hustling at Alaba International Market to survive.

“I attract customers for traders and at the end of the day, I would be given a commission.

“Zuby Michael is my favourite Nollywood actor and he’s good at kidnapping scenes.

“I’m from a responsible family, and if I try to do anything with others, I may get caught.

“So, I decided to try out some of the methods used by Zuby to kidnap children and adults in the movies.”

A police source said: “Ayodele was declared wanted after a father, Mr. Afam Eze, whose son was abducted and released after he paid ransom, wrote a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba.

“In the petition, Afam, who resides at the Ojo Alaba area of Lagos State, stated that on November 16, 2021 about 9am, while he was at the Trade Fair, received a call from his distraught wife, crying and screaming that their six-year-old son, Ebube Eze, was missing.”

Afam in the petition further stated that as soon as he arrived at the school, the headmistress received a call from the kidnapper, telling her that one of her pupils was in his captivity.

The caller demanded N200,000 if they wanted the boy back.

After negotiations, the kidnappers grudgingly accepted N150,000 as ransom for the release of the child.

Afam immediately credited a bank account with the name Ayobami Kudus Ayodele.

The police source further stated: “The couple was directed to Ajangbadi Junction where they were to pick their son.

“But after waiting for four hours, the family received another call from the kidnapper, demanding N2 million.

“Afam was warned that if he wanted to see his son alive, he should hurry up with the payment.

“The kidnapper also told Afam that he and his gang members had several children in their captivity. “

Afam and his wife embarked on another round of negotiations with the kidnapper, which lasted for four days.

The kidnapper then accepted N400,000, which was transferred to two bank accounts in his name.

As soon as Ayodele confirmed receiving the money, he asked the parents to come to Igbeleri-Roundabout, where the boy was reunited with his parents.