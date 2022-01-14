“I Look Forward To Spending Your Money,” Simi Tells Adekunle Gold As They Celebrate 3rd Year Together

Simi and Adekunle Gold, a musical couple, are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today, and Simi has declared that she intends to continue spending his money and rubbing his body forever.

Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold, are one of Nigeria’s most well-known celebrity couples, and they have been married for three years.

The singer stated on Instagram that she plans to spend her husband Adekunle Gold’s money and rub his body until the end of time.

Simi revealed that it has been three years, and Adekunle Gold is still the one she loves and belongs to, as well as the one she kisses good night, thanking him for making their love journey so pleasant.

She wrote: “3 years and you’re still the one I love oooh the one that I belong tooooo still the one I kiss goodnight. I love you my boy. I thank you for this journey. God really working overtime with us”.

See post below: