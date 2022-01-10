“I Love You All… But From Afar,” Says Tiwa Savage After She Was Almost Slapped By An Unidentified Person

Tiwa Savage, a single mother of one and a pop diva, has described how she narrowly avoided being slapped and attacked on a Lagos beach on Sunday night.

The singer said on her Instagram page a few hours ago that she went to the beach without her security and was nearly slapped by an unidentified person.

She also posted videos of herself at the beach, to which her fans reacted positively.

“Omo I do mistake go beach without security, and small cash. Omo I nearly shop slap that day.” she wrote.

