“I love you baby” – Man declares love for Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Ola

One Abu Tosho Olaq from Kwara state has declared his love for Adeyemi Olaitan, one of the estranged wives of the Alaafin of Oyo.

The mother of three posted a screenshot of the message she received from the man after she shared a post on her Instastory yesterday.

In the message, the man wrote: “I love you baby”

Sharing screenshot of a message sent by another man, Olaitan wondered the reason for the love overtures.

“Which soap did I use this morning?” she asked.

