I Paid 7 Rain Makers To Send Down Heavy Rain So I Can Clean: Cubana Chief Priest

Cubana Chief Priest, a prominent Nigerian celebrity bartender, sparked conflicting reactions on Saturday when he posted a video of a strong downpour at his business location in Owerri, Imo State.

Plenty of responses, allegedly from locals, backed the socialite after he claimed to have paid seven rainmakers to help him get rid of dust by bringing down the rain.

However, given the fact that such a big rainstorm is nearly impossible to achieve during the dry season, it’s obvious why this is intriguing.

Despite this, numerous people claimed to have witnessed the incident, leaving many skeptics in the dark.

