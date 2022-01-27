I regret studying Microbiology – Nigerian graduate laments

A young Nigerian man has lamented on social media platform Twitter that he regrets reading microbiology in school. In a recent tweet, the Nigerian stated that since he graduated, there hasn’t been any use for the certificate.

According to him, there are at the moment more microorganisms than microbiologists.

Advertisement

His tweet reads:

“Microbiologists gather here let’s see what we gonna use our certificate for, because I’m not understanding anymore.

“Tbh I regret reading that course, e be like say Microbiologists dn plenty pass microorganisms now.”

Responding to a lady who offered reasons why the course is a promising one, he added: “It’s really sad, Kos alot are lost already….. can’t even remember the last time I was in the lab.”