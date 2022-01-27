I Was Afraid, Sometimes Depressed And Confused As Single Mother: Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo took to her social media to reminisce on her journey to single motherhood.

She said that she sometime got afraid, depressed and all that but has been able to pull through and now her kids are grown.

The star shared a throwback photo of herself ad her kids recounting how it was when she got faced with the reality of her life by turning into a single mother with no direction which she probably didn’t imagine could happen to her.

In her words, Iyabo was afraid, depressed, confused, and always had a lot of anxiety as she felt like a failure, a loser as she felt she wasn’t good enough to be a single mother and didn’t know how to fit in or even how to start or how she was going to pull through.

She wrote: ”This year i began my journey as a single mum with no direction…i was afraid, sometimes depressed, confused, i always had alot of anxiety.I felt like a failure, a loser, i felt i wasn’t good enough, i felt little, i didn’t really know how to fit in or even start,

“…… how was i even going to pull through,?I never thought of me making it in life, i just wanted my kids to be fine, that was my ultimate goal….All i knew to do was to love my kids immensely and give them all of me & that inspired me to keep moving..Today i look back & all i want to say is thank you Lord.It’s never to late to start all over again…… it will be tough but you will be fine ..There is always light @ the end of the tunnel”

