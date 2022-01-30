I Was Engaged, Working Two Jobs At 17 – BBNaija Maria

Maria Chike, a former housemate on Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye, has revealed what she was up to when she was 17.

When asked about her activities when she was 17, the reality TV star said she was engaged and worked two jobs.

READ ALSO: Big Brother Naija star, Maria Chike brags about men flooding her DM

Advertisement

The 29-year-old former air hostess also revealed that she was living alone when she was 17 years old and attended university.

She went ahead to say: ” Because you’re engaged doesn’t mean you’re sexually active. Try and eat rice today… Happy Sunday my heart beats… we die here, no leave, no transfer”

See post below: