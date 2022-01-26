I Was Never Informed Of Wrongdoing Before Bauchi Emirate Council – Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has stated that he was not informed of any wrongdoing before the Bauchi Emirate Council.

His reaction is on the heels of his suspension as Jakadan Bauchi by the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu.

The suspension was in connection with attacks on the convoys of the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu and Alhaji Biliyaminu Othman, respectively on December 31, 2021, by hoodlums on their way to Mwari for the 21st anniversary of the late leader and crusader, Peter Gonto.

However, in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Dogara who represents Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Constituency in the House, stated that despite the purported suspension, he is yet to be served with any letter to that effect.

“Yesterday, January 24, 2022, the Bauchi Emirate Council purportedly announced my suspension as Jakadan Bauchi. As of today, I am yet to be served with any letter of suspension and more tenuously, I was never informed that there was an allegation of wrongdoing against me pending before the Emirate Council,” he said.