I was once addicted to promiscuity — Singer Banky W reveals as he speaks on feeling empty & wretched

Nigerian singer cum pastor, Banky W, has revealed that he once struggled with pornography and promiscuity.

The father of one disclosed this during an interview on “Visibility Lunch Hour” while speaking on marriage, fatherhood and how stays visible in the music industry.

According to him, during that period of his life, he felt empty and wretched despite being a successful artiste until God helped him with his struggles.

His words,

“In the eyes of the world I was a successful artiste, but I still felt empty and wretched. There were things I was struggling with on a personal basis. Everything from promiscuity to p!rnography just, real things that people struggled with on a personal basis.

This is now getting to areas where one feel that one is in bondage and one is trying to clean oneself. So you are just stuck in this place of feeling far from God, feeling separated from God. Feeling that I have made a little bit of money but I am still not happy.

“I have been fortunate to be able to do what I love for a living, for a long time. I am grateful for the small success we have experienced in music, in film, in other ventures. But there is what I like to call a God shaped void inside every man.Until you start to fill that void with God, you will find that you will come up short regardless of what success you have or how successful or happy you may seem.in the eyes of the world.

There is an emptiness you feel when you are disconnected from that source. It is a purpose thing, not a pay thing. It’s a meaning thing not about money. That’s why you see some of this billionaires pass away on their own account,”

