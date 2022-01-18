I Watch Tiwa Savage’s Sex Tape Every Morning – Actor Uche Maduagwu (Video)





Uche Maduagwu and Tiwa Savage

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has revealed that every morning he wakes up, he watches singer, Tiwa Savage’s viral intimate tape.

Recall that the tape went public some months ago leaving the singer totally embarrassed.

Uche in a recent interview with TVC urged the singer to consider acting in adult film industry.

He said the tape was a national embarrassment.

He said:

“I think it was a national shame. Although I watched it every morning as inspiration. Because now, she has given me content to watch and that is what gives me inspiration. I am sure so many people in Nigeria watch it every morning and every night,”

“She should just quit music and go into Popo,” he said.