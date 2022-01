Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada has said that she will charge more that N500,000 if she wants to do ‘Olosho’ work.

The reality star stated this after a blogger claimed that a man paid her N500K for sex.

Advertisement

According to the beauty emtreprenuer, N500k is too small for her to charge for sex as she has and can give people more than that.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria