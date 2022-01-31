If You Need More Success, Increase Your Number Of Women – BBNaija’s Princess To Men

Big Brother Naija star, Princess Francis has claimed that for a man to be very successful, he needs more than one woman in his life.

She made the claim on her social media post.

According to her, since there is a woman behind every successful man, if a man wants to be more successful, he should increase the number of women in his life.

She wrote,

“Behind every successful man there’s a woman!

If you need more success, increase your number of women”

