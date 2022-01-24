If you’re over 30 and still sleeping with a married man: Shade Ladipo

Media personality, Shade Ladipo has dropped a shade hours after actress Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new man, Kazim Adeoti, an investor/partner at Ibaka TV, who is allegedly a married man.

Ladipo in her Instastory post, wondered how how one is attracted to a married man. She added that such people don’t see themselves worth being beyond a second fiddle or a possible home destroyer.

The media personality further added that she feels sorry for women who are above 30 and still sleeping with married men.

See Shade Ladipo’s post below:

