IG Comedian Taaooma Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary With Bae, Abula

Comedian Taaooma and her bae, Abula are celebrating their first anniversary and they cannot be more excited.

Abula who is a video director took to his Instagram to celebrat this day.

Her went on to share some of the beautiful photos they have snapped together as he appreciates his woman.

The couple got engaged in 202- and every since then, their love story has been a beautiful one and many are so excited.

They have come a long way as a couple even when they were quite young and now they are happy they will be spending the rest of their lives together.

Abula wrote; “One year down, forever to go! Got u for life Mrs Greene 🥰”

