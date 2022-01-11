Ikpeazu: People Who Don’t Have Cars Demanding Updates On The Bridge We Are Constructing

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State says many residents without cars have asked for updates on a flyover bridge that his administration is building.

This was stated by the governor in a recent interview with a radio station.

The presenter had questioned him about why the bridge, which his government had been working on for six years, had taken so long to complete.

However, clearly annoyed, Ikpeazu inquired if they were the ones who directed him to build the bridge.

“Are you the one that asked me to build the flyover? I started the flyover on my own because I saw the need for it. Most of the people demanding updates on the flyover don’t have vehicles, they are moving about with legs. What business does those walking have with flyover?

“They should be happy that we are almost done with the flyover; we are currently working on the stone base of the flyover.”