I’ll Sign Convicted Kidnappers’ Death Warrant -Lalong

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has stated that he will not hesitate to sign the death warrant for anyone convicted of kidnapping in the state.

Macham Makut, the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, announced this on Thursday in a statement.

Kidnappings have become more common in the state, according to Lalong.

He noted the kidnapping of the Gwom Rwey of Vwang District, Da Gyang Gutt Balak, and the subsequent recovery of the Gwom Rwey and arrest of certain suspects as a positive development that should be sustained.

He recalled a similar incident in which three students from the Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin Ladi were kidnapped and rescued immediately after being abducted from the school in Heipang.

The governor also recalled the abduction of the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff and a Medical Doctor among others, who were also rescued by security forces after being kidnapped and some suspects also arrested recently.