Nigerian singer, David Adeleke professionally known by his stage name, Davido has listed what he intends to accomplish in the new year.

Davido revealed that he wants to release a new album in 2022, add five new cars to his garage and buy three more houses.

Advertisement

He concluded that he wants to acquire another private jet to seal the year and make it grand.

The musician stated this in a video he posted on his Instagram story.

Recall Davido in December 2021 via his Instagram story said he made $22.3 million (N13 billion) in 2021.

He wrote; ”Made 22.3 million dollars this year. talk to shit

2021 will always be a funny year we made so much money

I’m buying three new houses, five more cars, and a private jet in 2022 — Singer Davido pic.twitter.com/3jQh4LmfKU — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) January 26, 2022

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria