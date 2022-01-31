I’m Next To Marry, I Must Catch Flower – Lady Desperate To Marry Says (Video)

A young Nigerian lady, Tessy has taken to her social media page to reveal her marriage plan this year. According to the lady, her plan is to marry.

It happened that she was billed to attend a wedding. Before going for the wedding, she made a video revealing that she must catch the flower that will be thrown at the bridesmaids by the bride.

She added that she’s next to marry and is now calling on men who are ready to take her out of the market.

In other news, there was palpable tension as some traders at the Electrical International Villa Market took to the streets of Onitsha, Anambra State, to protest over the meagre amount of money a trader provided to his long-serving apprentice.

After serving him for 9 years uninterrupted, the anonymous businessman is said to have handed his apprentice 100,000 naira as a token of appreciation.

In the footage, some enraged men can be seen demanding retribution for what they consider to be the boss’s outright evil.

However, the businessman was seen standing in front of his shop, observing the protesters’ demonstration.

Someone could be heard saying;

“A young man served his boss for 9 years and got rewarded with N100,000. Igbo people are showing wickedness to their fellow Igbo. It is not good, this is a bad act. He worked as an apprentice doesn’t mean you will eat him up. You will settle the boy because he didn’t steal your money and your goods are never for once found missing.”