‘I’m Not Too Old To Run’ — Okorocha Formally Declares Presidential Bid

Senator Rochas Okorocha, who represents Imo West in the National Assembly, has formally declared his intention to run for President.

Okorocha said the country is experiencing a variety of difficulties that must be addressed during a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

The former governor of Imo stated that he wants to create a “new Nigeria” where poverty and security are addressed.

“I have no other country that I can call my country apart from Nigeria. I speak to you today, my Bible tells me that out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.

“Permit not to use a prepared speech because I want to pour my heart. I speak with you with a high spirit, because it despises little things that do not help mankind, it is called a noble spirit,” the senator said.

“My heart is filled with mixed feelings, one side is joyous and the other side bleeds. I ran from the presidency 20 years ago, I did not succeed. Six years later I tried and came second after Umaru Yar’Adua and in 2015 I ran and our dear president, Muhammadu Buhari, emerged.

“I am not in politics for what I can get, I am in politics for what I can give. I price honour more than life and glory more than wealth.

“My heart bleeds because of that boy in Maiduguri or Katsina that cannot go to school. I’m not satisfied when poverty becomes the order of the day. Many countries have tagged us as the poverty capital of the world, I don’t not agree.

“The truth is that we are a great nation and time will come when it will be made manifest. To the youths, If I become your president, I will handover to the next generation. I’m not not-too-young-to-run and not too old to run, I’m only 57.

“We have 14 million out-of-school children. I will declare free education, it is something I have done.”