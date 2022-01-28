I’m Ready For Election, Says Oyetola

Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has declared himself ready for the state’s governorship election on July 16.

The Governor made the announcement during a tour of the Federal Constituencies of Irewole, Isokan, and Ayedade in the run-up to the party’s primary election.

Oyetola urged party members to be steadfast and resolute, stressing that no effort would be spared to build on the wonderful job that his administration had started.

In preparation for the party’s primary election, he advised them to keep their membership cards and voter cards safe, promising them of an all-around win.

Oyetola added that the purpose of the strategic engagement tour was to prepare the minds of the leaders and members of the party towards the forthcoming party’s primaries ahead of the governorship election.

He said the engagement tour was aimed at further strengthening the existing unity among the loyalists of the ruling party, thus exposing them to the necessity to ensure victory for the party in all elections.