I’m Sorry – School Proprietor who killed 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar pleads

The school proprietor of Noble Kids Nursery and Primary School, Kawana, Kano, Abdulmalik Tanko, who confessed to killing and burying 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, has asked her parents for forgiveness.

Tanko was paraded before newsmen on Friday, January 21. While being paraded, he confessed to placing N100 worth of rat poison into a drink he gave Hanifa and then watched her die. He thereafter buried her inside his school compound.

In his confessional video, Tanko dismissed claims that he killed Hanifa for ritual purposes. According to him, he buried her in his school premises because he couldn’t find another secured place to bury her.

He said he abducted Hanifa and demanded ransom from her parents because he was going through financial crisis.

”I just want to plead with the parents. I am so sorry for what I did to them. I have killed their daughter so I am very sorry. This is a life, a life is something precious”.

