‘Imo Govt Has Become An Embarrassment,’ Okorocha Mocks Uzodinma

Former Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha has mocked his successor, Hope Uzodinma for refusing to name sponsors of insecurity as promised.

Okorocha made this remarks in a statement titled, ‘The Camp Hope Government In Imo, Has Become An Embarrassment.’

He stated that the governor failed to name the sponsors “after much noise to that effect” before the stakeholders meeting held in the state on Tuesday.

Governor Uzodinma on Tuesday made a U-turn and failed to name the sponsors of attacks in the state contrary to a pledge he made.

Okorocha in reaction said the Uzodinma’s administration has made Imo State a laughing stock and has become a nightmare to itself.

The former governor, therefore, said he won’t pursue the press statement written earlier by Uzodinma’s Press Secretary which mentioned him and Uche Nwosu as sponsors of insecurity in the state.