INEC Fixes Feb 26 For 6 By-Elections, Warns Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 26 for the conduct of by-elections in six constituencies across four states.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, announced this on Friday in Abuja at the end of the management meeting.

The six pending by-elections are Akure North/Akure South federal constituency, Ondo State; Jos North/Bassa federal constituency, Plateau State; Pankshin South state constituency, Plateau State; Ngor-Okpala state constituency, Imo State as well as Ogoja/Yala federal constituency and Akpabuyo state constituency in Cross River State.

The elections will hold two weeks after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections are slated for Saturday, February 12.

Okoye said the commission would combine the Ekiti East 1 state constituency election with the governorship election in the state, scheduled for June 18.

The commission warned political parties against nominating unqualified candidates for the elections.

He stated that the commission was consulting with security agencies and the critical stakeholders relating to the vacancy in Shinkafi state constituency of Zamfara State, adding that the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly had not declared a vacancy in Giwa state constituency of Kaduna State.