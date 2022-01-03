Influencer Papaya Ex Gifts Herself N15m Jewelry

Popular social media influencer and fashion model, Raheem Abike Halima widely known as ‘Papaya Ex‘ has taken to social media via Instagram to flaunt her 15milion Naira jewelry.

She shared photos of herself with the jewelry, calls it a birthday gift she got for herself.

Well, Papaya did not say much but she is really anticipating her birthday day which will come up on the 9th of January.

Many of her fans took to the comment section to congratulate her and also wish her a happy birthday.

See post below: