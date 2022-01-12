Instagram comedian D-General’s house invaded by NDLEA operatives

A live video on Instagram has captured moment skit maker, D-General’s house was invaded by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
While D-General was seen talking calmly with supposed leader of the team about access to his apartment in the first slide of the videos obtained, the second and third slides captured a heated exchange about the operatives being filmed.
The heated exchange degenerated to assault after a phone used to film the operatives was knocked off, but it’s unclear who the victim was.
