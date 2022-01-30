IPOB Asks Members To Flood Abuja Court During Trial Of Four Nnamdi Kanu’s Supporters On February 2

Secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra has asked its members to flood the Abuja Federal High Court on Wednesday, February 2, 2021 for the trial of four “gentlemen of the movement”.

IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, made the call in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, four members of the group will “be in court over the frivolous and empty charges preferred against them by the Federal Government of Nigeria on February 2, 2022″.

He urge Biafrans around Abuja and the Northern states to solidarise with them and not abandon them.

The statement reads, “We want to inform all Biafrans that the following gentlemen of our movement: Mazi Chidebere Onwudiwe, Mazi David Nwawuishi, Mazi Bright Ishinwa Chimezie and Mazi Benjamin Madubugwu, will be in court over the frivolous and empty charges preferred against them by the Federal Government of Nigeria on February 2, 2022.



“The wicked Nigerian Government and its Fulani cabals see Nigeria as their conquered estate handed over to them by the colonial masters.



“We cannot abandon these patriots at any point. So, we urge Biafrans around Abuja and Northern States to solidarise with them on that day. IPOB members across Northern region must solidarise with them on February 2, 2022.



“The bogus charges preferred against them have no merit and does not hold water. Self determination activities in the world are not criminal activities.



“The Federal Government cannot win IPOB in the court of competent jurisdiction because freedom is inelinable right of every human being. IPOB is only following the laws of the land both international and local.



“We know the desperation of the Nigerian Government to influence the international community to stop Biafra restoration but they will not succeed at all.”