Irabor: With Bandits Now Declared Terrorists, We’ll Give Them Bloody Nose

The official declaration of bandits as terrorists, according to Chief of Defence Staff Lucky Irabor, will allow the armed forces to take the required action against them.

The armed forces had long wished for a gazette designating bandits as terrorists, according to the defence chief.

On Monday, Irabor stated this when he appeared on the Nigerian Television Authority’s (NTA) program ‘Good Morning Nigeria.’

On January 5, the federal government issued a gazette designating bandits as terrorists, more than a month after a federal high court in Abuja ruled all bandit operations in the country to be acts of terrorism.

The defence chief said the military will amend its tactics, given the latest development, adding that the criminals would be given “the bloody nose they so desire”.

“The issue of gazetting the bandits as terrorists is a news that is quite gladdening. That has always been what we had desired,” he said.

“What it means is that our tactics, techniques and procedures that we use in handling them certainly would have to change and that is why, I believe going forward, I am sure you will be reading what the outcome of those engagements are.

“Gazetting them as terrorists give it a global disposition that will enable other key global actors to now take certain action against them. For me, it will only get better and we will give them the bloody nose that they so desire.”