It brings money – Fast-rising singer Portable confesses that the fights involving him & his promoter, Kogbagidi were faked

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has confessed that the fights involving him and his promoter, Kogbagidi were faked.

He said the fights were staged for publicity.

He made the disclosure in a chat with Goldmyne TV.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner said their confrontation was staged just to get people talking about him. He added that publicity also brings money.

“No fighting, we just wanted people to keep talking about us. It brings money. It’s all one love,” he said.

Last week, the pair were involved in a public confrontation.

Portable, who wielded a baseball bat and appeared to be infuriated, had argued with Kogbagidi over issues related to money, car ownership, and contract.

The singer had also threatened to hit Kogbagidi while some of his other associates tried to placate him.

“I gave you $500 and N500,000 two times. You’ve ripped me. You know you’re a ripper,” the singer had slammed Kogbagidi.

Portable gained traction with his hit track ‘Zazoo Zeh’ featuring Olamide, the rapper, and Poco Lee, the dancer.

He was recently in the news after he called out Poco Lee for allegedly ripping him off on their hit track.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria