It Feels Like A Dream: Liquorose Says As She Gifts Herself A New Ride

Reality TV star, Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, is overly excited as she has gifted herself a car as New Year’s gift.

The star took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share pictures of the car, as she noted that it still felt like a dream.

According to her, she had decided to start her year with a new gift to herself, hence her new ride.

READ ALSO: Liquorose Announces New Endorsement With “Deshapeables”

Liquorose wrote, “Guess who just got a new ride? Me. yes me. The first of many to come. It still feels like a dream.

“I decided to start my year with a gift to myself and God came through for me.”

See post below: