Iyabo Ojo Threatens To Deal With Anyone Who Sexually Harasses Her Kids 

Iyabo Ojo has taken to her social media to reveal that she wants guns to be legalized has in Nigeria so that child molesters will be easily dealt with.

The mother-of-two made this known while reacting to a video posted by comedienne, Princess, on her Instagram page.

Advertisement

Princess, whose foster daughter was allegedly sexually abused by Yoruba actor Baba Ijesha, shared a video of a four-year-old girl sexually assaulted by her teacher.

READ ALSO: Iyabo Ojo, Fathia Balogun End Two-Year Feud

Reacting to the video, Iyabo Ojo made it clear that anyone who messes with her children will be dealt with.

The actress wrote: “Can dey just legalise guns bcos some demons need to be taken out asap. f**k with my kids…. YOU’RE SO F**KED.”

See post below: