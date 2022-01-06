Iyabo Oko’s daughter explains why she declared her mother dead on social media

Bisi Aisha, the daughter of actress Iyabo Oko, has explained why she declared her mother dead on social media.

Bisi said she got news from her elder brother that their mother “was confirmed dead.”

She took to social media immediately to share the news.

However, she explained that 3 hours later, her mother “came back to life”.

She thanked God for her mother’s life and revealed that she truly thought her mother was gone for good.

“You can see my eyes, I’ve been crying since yesterday,” she said.

