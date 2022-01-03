James Brown Celebrates Father’s Birthday With Adorable Photos Of Them Together

By
Bukola Tumininu
-

Controversial crossdresser James Brown has taken to his social media to pen down beautiful birthday message to his father.

The star got people talking on social media after a post he made.

The crossdresser took to his Instagram page to celebrate his father who recently turned a year older James expressed his deep love for his father, adding that the elderly man spoils him with love and care.

Nigerians can’t believe that James Brown’s dad allowed him to dress like a woman for a shotoshoot together.

James shared some beautiful photos to celebrate his dad on his birthday.

In the photos, the crossdresser’s dad donned an agbada with traditional beads around his neck and a red cap to match.

James captioned: “Happy birthday To My Ever Young Radiant Dad , Thanks For Giving Me The Greatest Love Any Parents Can Give Their Daughter , You Overdosed Me With All The Care , And Unconditional Love. I Love You So Much Papa Your Daughter Wish You Longest Life Time In Good Health And Wealth.”

See post below;

 

 

