James Brown Flaunts His Alleged Billionaire Boo On Their Luxurious Date

James Brown, a controversial crossdresser, claims he is showcasing his new guy, Papito, to make up for the times he was lonely in public during traveling.

He claims that before Papito, his billionaire lover, entered his life, he was heartbroken, bored, and lonely.

The crossdresser posted videos of their luxurious date on Sunday, writing: “Had a wonderful time with Papito the love my life on our last date.

“My papito say drop this video let them know you have someone that love you. Be proud to show off someone you love if he loves you too.” he added.