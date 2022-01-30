Jaruma Donates Food Items To Inmates After Spending Days In Prison

Hauwa Mohammed, sometimes known as Jaruma, is a controversial socialite and aphrodisiac vendor who has provided food to inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service’s Suleja center.

People were dropping boxes of noodles, rice, and other food supplies in front of the jail complex, according to the aphrodisiac entrepreneur.

According to the sex therapist, she also promised to donate to the hostages on a monthly basis till she died.

“I will feed them every month until the day I die. I will send them everything they need once every month until the day I die.” she said.

She also appealed to the public to donate to the captives. She stated that anyone who assaulted her would be abused.

In her words: “Please don’t abuse Jaruma because if you abuse Jaruma, I swear to God Almighty I’ll abuse you back.”

Watch video below: