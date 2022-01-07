Jemima Osunde Clashes With Twitter Follower Over Korean Drama

Jemima Osunde has slammed a fan who chastised her for admitting to enjoying Korena Drama.

Even though she is a Nollywood actor, the actress stated that she enjoys K drama, prompting a fan to comment that it is pointless for Nigerians to watch Nigerian films if the Nigerian actors themselves prefer K drama.

Jemima retorted, saying he wasn’t very bright. She warned him that if he doesn’t block her, she’ll keep coming back to tell him how wrong his thinking is.

See post below:

