John Dumelo’s wife asks interesting question about tit-for-tat in marriages

In recent times, the rate of infidelity in marriages has become a foremost topic amongst people on social media as stories about married men cheating on their wives and wives getting pregnant for other men keep trending daily.

Amid the conversation, John Dumelo’s wife Gifty Mawunya took to Instagram to ask if it’s OK for a wife to get pregnant by another man if her husband impregnates a woman.

She wrote: “If a married man impregnates another woman, is it fair if his wife also decides to get pregnant for another man or it’s morally wrong??

“You bring pikin I also bring pikin, no be so???”

