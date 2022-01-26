John Dumelo’s Wife Raises Concerns With Controversial Question About Infidelity

John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty Mawunya has taken to her social media to share her two cent about married men cheating on their wives and wives getting pregnant for other men keep trending daily.

This started off after Gospel Sammie Okposo confessed that he cheated on his wife during his trip to the US.

Amid the conversation, John Dumelo’s wife Gifty Mawunya took to Instagram to ask if it’s OK for a wife to get pregnant by another man if her husband impregnates a woman.

She wrote: “If a married man impregnates another woman, is it fair if his wife also decides to get pregnant for another man or it’s morally wrong?? You bring pikin I also bring pikin, no be so???”