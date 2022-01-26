Juliana Olayode Leaks Pastor Timi Adigun’s Dirty Secrets

Juliana Olayode, who previously called out her former manager and ‘spiritual father’ pastor Timi Adigun for seizing control of her Facebook and other social media accounts, has now made some surprising revelations about him.

READ ALSO: Olayode Juliana Fights Dirty With Her Former Pastor

Many internet fans assumed and insisted there was more to what they were telling the public after the initial tackling of each other on Instagram on Tuesday, February 25, 2022.

Advertisement

The actress recently posted a video on Instagram exposing his filthy attitude while giving him a stern warning.

She also expressed her thoughts towards the girls in his care saying: “I just hope that the girls at Yeshua High School and your church are safe”.

Watch Video below: