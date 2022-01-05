Ka3na Brags about Bagging Deals Without Support From Colleagues

Ka3na of Big Brother Naija has turned to social media to boast about her accomplishments.

The reality TV personality, who is known for her outspokenness on social media, said she has yet to meet anyone who can rub shoulders with her on her Instagram story.

“I ‘m yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street” Ka3na bragged about bagging deals without support from colleagues.

She wrote: “Being alone is a power very few can handle these days. I practically stayed in their faces for two years now without any support from persons or colleagues. Bagging my deals and winning on legit. That’s legendary. I’m yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street. So proud of me right now, I’m chilling out as the only bosslady”

